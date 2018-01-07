Register
15:44 GMT +307 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A demonstrator reacts during a protest against the visit of Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Theophilos III, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem January 6, 2018

    PHOTOS, VIDEOS: Patriarch of Jerusalem Comes Under Attack From Palestinians

    © REUTERS/ Mussa Qawasma
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    371

    Christian Palestinians were chanting "traitor, traitor!" as they cast stones and water bottles at the Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem’s car during his visit to the occupied West Bank on Saturday.

    Hundreds of Palestinians blocked Patriarch Theophilos III's convoy as he headed for a church in Bethlehem to attend an Orthodox Christmas mass.

    Palestinian police had to intervene as three cars in the convoy, excluding the patriarch’s vehicle, had their windows smashed in the protest.

    Palestinian security forces push away demonstrators from the convoy of Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Theophilos III, during a protest against his visit, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem January 6, 2018
    © REUTERS/ Mussa Qawasma
    Palestinian security forces push away demonstrators from the convoy of Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Theophilos III, during a protest against his visit, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem January 6, 2018

    The reason for the discord appears to be a vast territory in the Holy Land owned by Greek Orthodox Church and now leased out long-term to residents. 

    A demonstrator reacts during a protest against the visit of Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Theophilos III, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem January 6, 2018
    © REUTERS/ Mussa Qawasma
    A demonstrator reacts during a protest against the visit of Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Theophilos III, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem January 6, 2018

    Recently, the Church authorities caused controversy when they expressed their willingness to sell the land to private investors to pay off their debts.

    Israeli media have reported that the deals presumably include properties in occupied Jerusalem, likewise in the port cities of Caesarea and Jaffa. They named some Jewish and Israeli investors as potential buyers, Gulfnews wrote.  Palestinians, meanwhile, strongly oppose to the Greek Church selling lands to Israelis – a move they regard as treason.

    Elyeef Sayegh, one of Saturday’s demonstrators, said: "What happened today is a message to the Palestinian Authority and to Jordan that we will not allow this traitor to stay in the Church."

    READ MORE: Demonstration at US Embassy in London Over Trump's Jerusalem Recognition (VIDEO)

    Related:

    Trump’s Threat to Cut Palestine Funding Could Inflict ‘Untold Suffering’
    'Jerusalem Is Not For Sale': Palestine Fires Back at Trump After Aid Threat
    Trump Threatens to Cut Off Aid to Palestine Unless Peace Negotiations Resume
    Palestine to Demand Boycott of Countries That Move Embassies to Jerusalem – FM
    Tags:
    land, church, protests, attack, Christmas, Orthodox Christian church, Palestine, Israel, West Bank, Jerusalem
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Say Hello to Our Little Friends! New Weapons to Be Adopted by Russian Armed Forces in 2018
    New Weapons to Be Adopted by Russian Armed Forces in 2018
    Bad Bill? Say It Ain’t So!
    Bad Bill? Say It Ain’t So!
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok