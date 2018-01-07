Turkish Security Forces Detain Dozens of Undocumented Migrants - Reports

In total, the Turkish security forces have detained 36 undocumented migrants, who attempted to illegally cross into Greece, local media reported.
Turkey has been one of the major routes for migrants, trying to reach Europe. In March 2016, the European Union and Turkey agreed that Syrian refugees arriving in Greece would be returned to Turkey if their claim for asylum is rejected, while Syrian asylum seekers in Turkey would be resettled in Europe on a one-for-one basis.
