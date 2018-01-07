Turkish Security Forces Detain Dozens of Undocumented Migrants - Reports

According to the Anadolu news agency, 33 Syrian nationals and three Cameroonians were held on Saturday, while trying to get in Greece by sea.

In total, the Turkish security forces have detained 36 undocumented migrants, who attempted to illegally cross into Greece, local media reported.

The migrants intended to reach the Greek island of Lesbos, however, the driver, who brought them from Izmir in a vehicle, left them in Turkey's western city of Dikili and fled without bringing them to the final destination

Turkey has been one of the major routes for migrants, trying to reach Europe. In March 2016, the European Union and Turkey agreed that Syrian refugees arriving in Greece would be returned to Turkey if their claim for asylum is rejected, while Syrian asylum seekers in Turkey would be resettled in Europe on a one-for-one basis.