05:29 GMT +307 January 2018
    Migrants stand behind a fence at the Nizip refugee camp in Gaziantep province, southeastern Turkey, Saturday, April 23, 2016

    Turkish Security Forces Detain Dozens of Undocumented Migrants - Reports

    © AP Photo/ Lefteris Pitarakis
    Middle East
    0 0 0

    According to the Anadolu news agency, 33 Syrian nationals and three Cameroonians were held on Saturday, while trying to get in Greece by sea.

    In total, the Turkish security forces have detained 36 undocumented migrants, who attempted to illegally cross into Greece, local media reported.

    Migrants are escorted by Turkish police officers as they arrive in the Turkish coastal town of Dikili, Turkey, April 4, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Murad Sezer
    Over 500 Illegal Migrants Detained in Turkey While Trying to Reach Europe
    The migrants intended to reach the Greek island of Lesbos, however, the driver, who brought them from Izmir in a vehicle, left them in Turkey's western city of Dikili and fled without bringing them to the final destination.

    Turkey has been one of the major routes for migrants, trying to reach Europe. In March 2016, the European Union and Turkey agreed that Syrian refugees arriving in Greece would be returned to Turkey if their claim for asylum is rejected, while Syrian asylum seekers in Turkey would be resettled in Europe on a one-for-one basis.

