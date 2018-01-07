Dozens Injured in 5.1 Quake in Western Iran - Reports

According to the IRNA news agency, 17 individuals have suffered wounds in urban areas, while four others have sustained injuries in rural areas.
Estimated magnitude 5 quake strikes Iran's western province of Kermanshah at 10 km depth; no immediate report on damages or casualties (Image: USGS) pic.twitter.com/5gmOE3aKNn— CBC News Alerts (@CBCAlerts) 6 января 2018 г.
Iran has faced several powerful quakes recently.
In November, a disastrous 7.2-magnitude earthquake left hundreds killed and wounded.
