Dozens Injured in 5.1 Quake in Western Iran - Reports

At least 21 people have been injured in an earthquake in the Iranian western province of Kermanshah, local media reported on Sunday.

According to the IRNA news agency, 17 individuals have suffered wounds in urban areas, while four others have sustained injuries in rural areas.

Estimated magnitude 5 quake strikes Iran's western province of Kermanshah at 10 km depth; no immediate report on damages or casualties (Image: USGS) pic.twitter.com/5gmOE3aKNn — CBC News Alerts (@CBCAlerts) 6 января 2018 г.

A major 5.1-magnitude earthquake hit Iran on Saturday. Five aftershocks of magnitude ranging from 2.7 to 5.1 on the Richter scale have struck the province, the broadcaster added.

Iran has faced several powerful quakes recently.

In November, a disastrous 7.2-magnitude earthquake left hundreds killed and wounded.