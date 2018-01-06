Register
04:51 GMT +306 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Iranian protesters chant slogans at a rally in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017

    US House of Representatives to Hold Vote Next Week on Protests in Iran

    © AP Photo/ Ebrahim Noroozi
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    402

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US House of Representatives will hold a vote next Tuesday to express its support for the protesters against the government in Iran, US Congressman and Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy said in a press release.

    "On Tuesday, the House will vote on a bipartisan resolution to join the administration in supporting the people of Iran," the release said on Friday. "The radical regime in Tehran denies basic freedoms and crushes opposition with deadly force while pushing billions of dollars to terrorist activities abroad."

    The resolution will express US support for the protesters and it called on the Trump administration not to "repeat the mistakes of the past," the release added.

    "This resolution condemns the regime’s crackdowns on legitimate protest, and makes clear that America stands with Iranians who want peace, freedom and a better life," the release said.

    FILE - In this Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017 file photo taken by an individual not employed by the Associated Press and obtained by the AP outside Iran, a university student attends a protest inside Tehran University while a smoke grenade is thrown by anti-riot Iranian police, in Tehran, Iran
    © AP Photo/
    Iran Envoy to UN: Tehran Has 'Hard Evidence' Protests Incited From Abroad
    The United States has abundant means to hold Iran accountable for any violence against demonstrators, State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said in a press release on Thursday.

    Some Iranians have taken to the streets in major cities in the country since December 28, 2017, to protest against unemployment, poverty, rising cost of living and policies of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. At least 20 people have reportedly been killed and 450 have been detained, according to published reports.

    Related:

    Iran Envoy to UN: Tehran Has 'Hard Evidence' Protests Incited From Abroad
    Peaceful Pro-Government Demonstrations Take Place in Iran - Reports
    US Looking for Pretext to Step Up Pressure on Iran - Russian Deputy FM
    Protests in Iran Abating but Possibility of New Escalation Exists - Specialists
    Iran's FM Zarif: 'Trump Has an Odd Way of Showing Respect for Iranians'
    Tags:
    foreign policy, tensions, vote, protests, US House of Representatives, Iran, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Mesmerizing Blue Lake of Russia's Kazan
    Bad Bill? Say It Ain’t So!
    Bad Bill? Say It Ain’t So!
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok