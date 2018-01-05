Register
19:38 GMT +305 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Free Syrian Army fighters patrol in Jarablus, Syria. (File)

    Battle for Syrian Town: Daesh Remnants 0, FSA Rebels 1

    © AP Photo/
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    150

    An attempt by Islamic State-affiliated militants to capture a key town and base in southwestern Syria from other rebel forces has ended in a total failure, despite initially making significant progress, the online newspaper AMN reported.

    Decimated by advancing government forces and Russian airstrikes, Daesh terrorists have begun to lose ground other rebels groups fighting Syrian President Bashar Assad.

    Things went terribly wrong for the Daesh-linked militants in Syria, who managed to seize Ash-Sheikh Saye’ed, a key town in southwestern Daraa province, from Free Syrian Army (FSA) rebels, only to be pushed back in a relentless counterattack.

    The jihadists had initially succeeded in capturing several FSA checkpoints outside the town.

    Syrian army soldiers help a family fleeing rebel-held eastern neighborhoods of Aleppo into the Tariq Al Bab area that is controlled by Syrian government forces East of Aleppo, Syria, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Hassan Ammar
    Daesh Terrorists Flee Al-Bab as FSA, Turkish Soldiers Seize the City Center
    However, as they moved towards the outskirts of the town, the FSA units launched a counterattack, supported by artillery, anti-tank missiles and tanks, forcing the terrorists to withdraw to their previous positions.

    In an earlier development, Syrian government forces flushed out Daesh fighters from Western Ghouta, located in the southwestern part of the Damascus countryside, completing a military operation in the area, the SANA news agency reported on Tuesday.

    The army also restored control over the strategic area of Tuloul Homr, located along important supply routes.

    In December 2017, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov reported a complete victory over Daesh terrorists on the east and west banks of the Euphrates River in Syria.

    READ MORE: Turkish-Backed FSA Ready to 'Clean YPG Out' From Afrin — FSA Commander

    Tags:
    counterattack, retreat, town, victory, Daesh, Syrian Armed Forces, Free Syrian Army (FSA), Bashar Assad, Sergei Lavrov, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Mesmerizing Blue Lake of Russia's Kazan
    Bannon Brawl
    Bannon Brawl
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok