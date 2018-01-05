Battle for Syrian Town: Daesh Remnants 0, FSA Rebels 1

Decimated by advancing government forces and Russian airstrikes, Daesh terrorists have begun to lose ground other rebels groups fighting Syrian President Bashar Assad.
Things went terribly wrong for the Daesh-linked militants in Syria, who managed to seize Ash-Sheikh Saye’ed, a key town in southwestern Daraa province, from Free Syrian Army (FSA) rebels, only to be pushed back in a relentless counterattack.
The jihadists had initially succeeded in capturing several FSA checkpoints outside the town.
In an earlier development, Syrian government forces flushed out Daesh fighters from Western Ghouta, located in the southwestern part of the Damascus countryside, completing a military operation in the area, the SANA news agency reported on Tuesday.
The army also restored control over the strategic area of Tuloul Homr, located along important supply routes.
In December 2017, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov reported a complete victory over Daesh terrorists on the east and west banks of the Euphrates River in Syria.
READ MORE: Turkish-Backed FSA Ready to 'Clean YPG Out' From Afrin — FSA Commander
All comments
Show new comments (0)