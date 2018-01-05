Register
17:35 GMT +305 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Takhti Tomb in Cemetery of Ray, Tehran

    Huge Crowd Expected to Mark Death of Iranian Hero Killed by Shah's Secret Police

    CC0
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 50

    Wrestling is extremely popular in Iran and is rooted in an ancient practice of combining the sport with physical education and meditation. Sputnik spoke to journalist Steve Bunce about plans to commemorate the death of a wrestler and national hero at a cemetery in Tehran on Sunday.

    When wrestler Gholamreza Takhti won a gold medal at the Olympic Games in Melbourne, Australia in 1956 he became a national hero in his native Iran.

    Twelve years later he died in mysterious circumstances in the Iranian capital, Tehran, and on Sunday, January 7, a crowd of up to a million people is expected to turn out at the Ibn Babawayh cemetery in the city to mark his death.

    The occasion has extra poignancy after this week's demonstrations against economic conditions in Iran, which saw some protesters calling for the return of Reza Pahlavi, the heir to the Shah's throne.

    Takhti, who was known as Jahān Pahlevān (World Champion), was 37 at the time of his death and had retired two years earlier.

    Long-Time Opponent of Shah's Rule

    He had been politically active for years, supporting Mohammed Mossadegh, the nationalist prime minister who was overthrown by a CIA-inspired coup in 1953, and had long been an opponent of the Shah's rule.

    When the Iranian people were told by the authorities Takhti had committed suicide in a the Atlantic Hotel in Tehran in January 1968 few believed it, especially as he had left behind a wife, Shahla, and a four-month-old son, Babak.

    Most suspected he had been snuffed out by the Shah's secret police, SAVAK, but it was only in 1979, after the Islamic Revolution that the truth came out, or at least part of it.

    Wrestling Hall of Famer

    In 2007 Takhti was installed in the FILA Hall of Fame, which is now part of United World Wrestling.

    Steve Bunce, a journalist who has covered boxing and wrestling at several Olympic Games, said Takhti's saintly reputation in Iran stemmed partly from his sportsmanship. 

    "The Savak killed him, no doubt. He was a national idol, adored for his sportsmanship on the mat — he would never take advantage of an injured opponent — and his opposition to the Shah's regime," Mr. Bunce told Sputnik.

    "He campaigned for so many causes, raised cash for victims of the (1962) earthquake," said Mr. Bunce, who said Takhti was also idolized by former WWE wrestler The Iron Sheik.

    Takhti hit the world stage in 1951 when he won a silver medal at the world wrestling championships and his success coincided with Iran becoming a major power in wrestling, which it remains.

    Wrestlers Caught Up in Iran-US Visa Row

    The Iranian team has won the last six freestyle wrestling World Cups and aims to defend its title in April when the tournament will be held in the United States, in Iowa City.

    Last year Iran banned US wrestlers from the freestyle World Cup, which was being held in Iran, in response to President Donald Trump's executive order forbidding visas for Iranians and it remains unclear whether the Iranian team will be allowed into Iowa in April.

    Takhti won a silver medal at the Olympics in Helsinki in 1952 and went one better, with the gold, in Melbourne four years later.

    He won the world championships twice, in 1959 and 1961, and retired five years later as his dominance was challenged and surpassed by Aleksandr Medved, from the Soviet Union, who would go on to win three Olympic golds and seven world championships.

    Seven Iranians committed suicide after learning of Takhti's death, including a boxer who had spread gossip about problems in his hero's married life and then regretted it.

    "A world without the World Champion is not a place to live," said one man from Kermanshah, in his suicide note.

    Related:

    MMA Fighter May Use Wrestling Skills to Overcome Conor 'McNuggets' McGregor
    May the Best AI Win: Artificial Intelligence Learns Sumo Wrestling (VIDEO)
    Saucy: England Holds World Gravy Wrestling Championship
    Hundreds of Bavarians Join Fingers in Unusual Annual Wrestling Competition
    Tags:
    wrestling, visa, cemetery, protests, demonstrations, United World Wrestling, Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, Iran, Soviet Union, Tehran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Mesmerizing Blue Lake of Russia's Kazan
    Bannon Brawl
    Bannon Brawl
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok