Houthis Launch Ballistic Missile at Saudi Arabian Army Target - Reports

SANAA (Sputnik) - Yemen’s Houthi movement, also known as Ansar Allah, has announced the launch of a ballistic short-range missile at a target in Saudi Arabia, Houthi-controlled Al Masirah TV channel reported.

According to the channel, Houthi missile troop movements undertook on Friday a test launch of a ballistic short-range missile at the barracks of the Saudi army in the area of Najran.

In turn, a source in the west of Yemen told Sputnik that the army headed by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, supported by the Saudi-led coalition, had launched a ballistic missile at the Houthis’ positions.

Tensions in Yemen and in Sanaa, in particular, escalated in November 2017, when former allied Houthis and units loyal to former Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh started clashing. Soon after the alliance was announced to be over by Saleh on December 4, they killed him.

#Map #Yemen: Gov. forces in Al-Jawf province captured all mounts on road between Al-Jawf & Buqaa area in NE of Saadah, after battles vs #Houthis militants. pic.twitter.com/PN9pLcLtlv — archicivilians (@archicivilians) 4 января 2018 г.

The country has been engulfed in a military conflict since 2015, with the government of President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi fighting against the Houthi rebels, backed by Saleh army units. Since March 2015, the Saudi-led coalition of mostly Persian Gulf Arab countries has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis in Yemen under Hadi's request.

