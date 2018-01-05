Register
    a Ghadr-H missile, center, a solid-fuel surface-to-surface Sejjil missile and a portrait of the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei are displayed at Baharestan Square in Tehran, Iran

    US Sanctions Five Iran-Based Entities as Key Parts of Ballistic Missile Program

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is imposing sanctions on five Iranian-based entities for their role in Tehran's ballistic missile program, the US Department of Treasury said in a press release.

    "Today, the Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned five Iran-based entities subordinate to a key element of Iran’s ballistic missile program," the release said on Thursday. "Shahid Kharrazi Industries, Shahid Sanikhani Industries, Shahid Moghaddam Industries, Shahid Eslami Research Center, and Shahid Shustari Industries are being designated pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13382 for being owned or controlled by Iran’s Shahid Bakeri Industrial Group (SBIG)."

    On Wednesday, Vice President Mike Pence said in an interview that the Trump administration and members of Congress are working on a new set of nuclear and missile-related Iran sanctions that would replace the 2015 nuclear agreement that permits the Islamic republic to resume nuclear weapons development after ten years.

    US Treasury Department has imposed new sanctions against nine Iranian people and entities in an action unrelated to Iran’s nuclear program
    © Fotolia/ Borna_Mir
    Pence: New Iran Legislation Will Replace 10-Year Moratorium on Nuclear Deal
    Pence said that US President Donald Trump will again refuse to certify Iran’s compliance with the nuclear agreement later this month, as the president did in October.

    Earlier on in the day, UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson told his US counterpart Rex Tilleson that London was still committed to the Iranian nuclear deal, the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office said in a Thursday statement after two diplomats held a phone conversation.

    "The Foreign Secretary reiterated the UK’s ongoing commitment to the Iran nuclear deal and to working with our allies and partners to address Iran’s destabilising activities in the region," the statement published by the UK governmental press service said.

    The 2015 nuclear deal with the United States, Russia, Germany, France, China and the United Kingdom required that Iran roll back parts of its nuclear program for ten years in exchange for sanctions relief.

