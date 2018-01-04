Suicide Bomber Attack Hits Kabul: 11 Killed, 25 Injured - Reports

A suicide bomber blew himself up near a crowd of police and protesters in Kabul on Thursday, killing at least 11 people.

"A suicide attacker has detonated himself… close to a number of police who were trying to provide security for an ongoing protest," the AFP news agency reported, citing deputy interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi.

"We can confirm that so far 11 bodies have been brought to our hospitals as well as 25 wounded," health ministry spokesman Wahid Majroh told the AFP news agency, adding that the toll might rise.

A Reuters reporter saw a vehicle that was carrying killed and injured security personnel in the area close to those, where police have been conducting an operation against alcohol and drug dealers.

According to the information, emerged in social media, at least 20 people could have been killed.

#AFG At least 20 people mostly members of ANCOP killed in a suicide attack. At least 20 people mostly civilians who were demonstrating wounded, multiple security sources in Kabul police district 9 in Kabul city tells me. — BILAL SARWARY (@bsarwary) 4 января 2018 г.​

#AFG A suicide attacker targeted ANCOP convoy close to Bukhar Khana in Macroyan area Kabul city, multiple police and local sources in the area tells me. — BILAL SARWARY (@bsarwary) 4 января 2018 г.​

— BILAL SARWARY (@bsarwary) 4 января 2018 г.​

There is no official information about the casualties or a terror group behind the blast so far.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from an unstable political, social and security situation due to the simmering militant insurgency, including that of the Taliban and Daesh terrorist groups.

Meanwhile, the Afghan government is taking measures to endure peace settlement in the country, working out a roadmap for the peace talks with the Taliban. This position was voiced by the country's Deputy Foreign Minister Hekmat Khalil Karzai during the meeting of the International Contact Group for Afghanistan in Oslo earlier in December.

