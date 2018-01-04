Register
03:35 GMT +304 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A view of a logo at the entrance of a Halkbank branch on Februrary 14, 2014, in Istanbul

    US Jury Convicts Turkish Banker of Helping Iran Evade Sanctions

    © AFP 2017/ OZAN KOSE
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    2 0 0

    After a four week trial, a US jury found a Turkish banker guilty of helping Iran evade US sanctions.

    In a Manhattan federal court, Mehmet Hakan Atilla, an executive at Turkey's state-owned Halkbank, was convicted on five counts, including bank fraud and conspiracy charges but acquitted of one count of money laundering. The verdict was issued on the fourth day of deliberations. 

    In this February 22, 2015, file photo, a soldier gives the thumbs up as Turkish army's armored vehicles and tanks roll in Syrian town of Ayn al-Arab, also known as Kobani, as they return from the Ottoman tomb in Syria.
    © AP Photo/ Mursel Coban
    Turkey Gaining Military Power, Plans to Hire Nearly 43,000 Personnel in 2018 - Reports

    Atilla was accused of conspiring with gold trader Reza Zarrab to help Iran escape sanctions through fraudulent gold and food transactions, Reuters reported.

    On the witness stand, Zarrab admitted that the conspiracy was carried out with the blessing of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and included bribes to Turkish government officials. Erdogan has publically claimed that the case is a political attack against his government.

    Although US prosecutors have criminally charged nine people, only Zarrab and Atilla have been arrested by US authorities so far. Zarrab, who pleaded guilty, testified against Atilla.

    "Foreign banks and bankers have a choice: you can choose willfully to help Iran and other sanctioned nations evade US law, or you can choose to be part of the international banking community transacting in US dollars," Joon Kim, the US attorney in Manhattan, said in a statement following the verdict. "But you can't do both." 

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan meets with Iran's President Hassan Rouhani during an extraordinary meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Istanbul, Turkey, December 13, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Kayhan Ozer/Pool
    Turkey Concerned by Unrest in Iran, Appeals to 'Common Sense' - FM

    Huseyin Korkmaz, a former Turkish police officer who looked into Zarrab's business in 2012 and 2013, also testified. Korkmaz claims he was sent to prison in Turkey in retaliation for his investigation and fled to the US with evidence.

    Last week, Turkish Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul sent a letter to US Attorney General Jeff Sessions demanding that Korkmaz be sent back to Turkey because he is "a fugitive, a terror suspect facing serious allegations."

    The Turkish government has claimed that followers of Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen, who lives in exile in the US, are behind the charges. The government has also blamed the 2016 attempted coup in Turkey on Gulen. He has denied all accusations against him.

    Related:

    At Least 20 People Arrested in Turkey's Istanbul Over Suspected Links to Daesh
    Turkey Criticizes EU Aid Delivery to Syrian Refugees
    Turkey Reportedly Suspects Constantinople Patriarch of Ties to Gulen, CIA
    Russia, Turkey Sign Loan Agreement on Supply of S-400 Air Defense Systems
    Turkey Arrests Exhibition Organizer Over Russian Ambassador Karlov Assassination
    Tags:
    fraud, political, corruption, Turkey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Snow Maidens From Around the World
    Snow Maidens From Around the World
    Bannon Brawl
    Bannon Brawl
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok