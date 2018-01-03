Turkey Slams US, Israeli Support of Iranian Protesters

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu condemned, Wednesday, the fact that the US and Israel’s leaders voiced support for the Iranian protesters.

"There are only two [world] figures who support these protesters: [US President Donald] Trump and [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu. We are against such foreign interventions … You may not like the regime, but Iran’s president and government, apart from the religious leader, can only be changed through elections. And there are no objections regarding the security of elections [in Iran]," Cavusoglu said, as quoted by Hurriyet newspaper.

The statement was made in wake of US President Donald Trump's promise of Washington's support "at the appropriate time" to Iranians protesting against President Hassan Rouhani's government, made earlier in the day.

Such respect for the people of Iran as they try to take back their corrupt government. You will see great support from the United States at the appropriate time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 3 января 2018 г.

A similar stance was made by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on January 1: he has praised the demonstrators, saying that their countries would be "great friends" after a change of the current authorities in Tehran.

The anti-government protests, the largest in nearly a decade and praised by some leaders, have been raging in Iran since December 28, as a response to a surge in fuel and food prices, as well as high rates of unemployment, inflation and air pollution. Several major cities in Iran, including Tehran, Mashhad, Isfahan, and Rasht, have been hit with protests.

The social unrest has thus far claimed the lives of at least 20 people and resulted in 450 people being detained.