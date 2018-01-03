Syrian Army Liberates Six Settlements in Hama Province - Source

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) - Syrian government forces have liberated six settlements from militants of the Jabhat Fatah al-Sham (formerly known as Nusra Front) terrorist group, outlawed in Russia, in Hama province, a Syrian military source told Sputnik.

"The Syrian army has regained control over the towns and settlements of Khvein al-Kabir, Az Zarzur, Sham Al Hawa, An Niha, Kliat Tubia and Al Musharraf in the northeast of Hama province," the source said.

According to the source, the army re-established control over these settlements during military operations conducted in the direction of Idlib province. During the offensive, the Syrian army also destroyed militants' equipment, weapons, armored vehicles and vehicles equipped with heavy machine guns.

According to Syrian President Bashar Assad, terrorism in the country is currently being spearheaded by the Jabhat Fatah al Sham terror group after the Daesh insurgents were defeated.

The advance follows the recently reported operation south-east of this area, in the so-called "Hernon Pocket," where the local government managed to reach a deal with the al-Nusra jihadists through intermediaries on joining the program of reconciliation and establish a ceasefire regime in the area. The victories of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), which allowed the government forces to gain control over the dominant terrain, contributed to the success of the talks.

The SAA proceeds to crack down on terrorists following Russia's partial withdrawal from Syria after a two-year-long aerial campaign. The decision to pull out was announced on December 11 by Russian President Putin, who specified, however, that the bases in Tartus and Hmeymim, as well as the center for Syrian reconciliation, would continue to operate.

