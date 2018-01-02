Syrian Army Completes Operation, Restores Control in Western Ghouta - Reports

The army also restored control over a strategic area of Tuloul Homr, linking the villages of Sheikh Mountain and areas of Jubata Khashab and Mashati Hadar, and located on important supply routes, the agency reported.
During a military operation, which lasted three months, the Syrian government forces forced armed terrorist groups to surrender after handing over their weapons, according to the agency.
READ MORE: Authorities Discover Two Mass Graves of Daesh Victims Near Syria's Raqqa
Syria has been engulfed in a civil war since 2011, with the government forces fighting numerous opposition factions and terrorist groups. The international community has taken a number of steps aimed at settling the crisis, including through negotiations in Geneva and Astana.
Last month, the Russian Foreign Minister reported a complete victory over Daesh terrorists in the east and west banks of the Euphrates in Syria.
All comments
Show new comments (0)