Syrian Army Completes Operation, Restores Control in Western Ghouta - Reports

BEIRUT (Sputnik) - The Syrian government forces have pushed terrorists from Western Ghouta, located in the southwestern part of Damascus countryside, and completed a military operation in the area, Sana news agency reported on Tuesday.

The army also restored control over a strategic area of Tuloul Homr, linking the villages of Sheikh Mountain and areas of Jubata Khashab and Mashati Hadar, and located on important supply routes, the agency reported.

During a military operation, which lasted three months, the Syrian government forces forced armed terrorist groups to surrender after handing over their weapons, according to the agency.

The freed areas were declared safe after army units had dismantled improvised explosive devices and mines planted by militants in the area as part of the preparation for the return of displaced people to their homes, Sana noted.

Syria has been engulfed in a civil war since 2011, with the government forces fighting numerous opposition factions and terrorist groups. The international community has taken a number of steps aimed at settling the crisis, including through negotiations in Geneva and Astana.

Last month, the Russian Foreign Minister reported a complete victory over Daesh terrorists in the east and west banks of the Euphrates in Syria.