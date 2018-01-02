Register
19:45 GMT +302 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Pakistani Minister of Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif

    Pakistan Says Ready to Account for Spending US Aid Amid Trump’s Critical Remarks

    © Sputnik/ Grigoriy Sisoev
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 01

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Pakistani Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif said that Pakistan was ready to provide all details regarding the funds received from the United States amid US President Donald Trump’s critical remarks about Islamabad and its anti-terror policy.

    "We have already told the US that we will not do more, so Trump’s ‘no more’ does not hold any importance … Pakistan is ready to publicly provide every detail of the US aid that it has received," Asif told Geo TV in an interview published on Monday, adding that Pakistan did not want US aid.

    He stressed that Trump was accusing Pakistan due to "the US defeat in Afghanistan."

    Earlier on Tuesday, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry reportedly summoned US Ambassador to Pakistan David Hale over Trump’s remarks.

    At the same time, Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai has welcomed Trump’s critical remarks about Islamabad and its anti-terror policy.

    "President @realDonaldTrump tweet on Pakistan's duplicitous position over the past 15 years is vindication that the war on terror is not in bombing Afghan villages and homes but in the sanctuaries beyond Afghanistan. I welcome today's clarity in President Trump's remarks and propose a joint US — regional coalition to pressurize the Pakistan military establishment to bring peace to not just Afghanistan but the entire region," Karzai said Monday on Twitter.

    A US Predator unmanned drone armed with a missile setting off from its hangar at Bagram air base in Afghanistan. File photo
    © AFP 2017/ Bonny Schoonakker
    Pakistan Pushback: Trump Terror Comments Draw Fire From Islamabad
    The reaction followed Trump's message on Twitter, where he wrote that the United States had allocated millions of dollars in aid to Pakistan, while the latter had not contributed to countering terrorism and provided safe harbor to terrorists from Afghanistan. The US president vowed to stop providing financial aid for Pakistan.

    Pakistan is a US partner in southern Asia. Meanwhile, the Taliban terror movement outlawed in Russia, uses territories in northern Pakistan for its bases. Moreover, Osama bin Laden, the former leader of al-Qaeda terrorist organization (also banned in Russia), who was responsible for the 9/11 attacks, was found and killed by US forces in Pakistan in 2011.

    Related:

    India's Unique Comeback After Shoes of Inmate's Wife Snatched by Pakistan
    Trump Slams Pakistan for Providing 'Safe Haven' for Terrorists From Afghanistan
    Narco-Terrorism Threatens to Engulf Kashmir, India Pins Blame on Pakistan
    Tags:
    Hamid Karzai, Donald Trump, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Pakistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Snow Maidens From Around the World
    Snow Maidens From Around the World
    Happy New Year!
    Happy New Year!
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok