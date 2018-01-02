Pakistan Says Ready to Account for Spending US Aid Amid Trump’s Critical Remarks

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Pakistani Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif said that Pakistan was ready to provide all details regarding the funds received from the United States amid US President Donald Trump’s critical remarks about Islamabad and its anti-terror policy.

"We have already told the US that we will not do more, so Trump’s ‘no more’ does not hold any importance … Pakistan is ready to publicly provide every detail of the US aid that it has received," Asif told Geo TV in an interview published on Monday, adding that Pakistan did not want US aid.

He stressed that Trump was accusing Pakistan due to "the US defeat in Afghanistan."

Earlier on Tuesday, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry reportedly summoned US Ambassador to Pakistan David Hale over Trump’s remarks.

At the same time, Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai has welcomed Trump’s critical remarks about Islamabad and its anti-terror policy.

"President @realDonaldTrump tweet on Pakistan's duplicitous position over the past 15 years is vindication that the war on terror is not in bombing Afghan villages and homes but in the sanctuaries beyond Afghanistan. I welcome today's clarity in President Trump's remarks and propose a joint US — regional coalition to pressurize the Pakistan military establishment to bring peace to not just Afghanistan but the entire region," Karzai said Monday on Twitter.

The reaction followed Trump's message on Twitter, where he wrote that the United States had allocated millions of dollars in aid to Pakistan, while the latter had not contributed to countering terrorism and provided safe harbor to terrorists from Afghanistan. The US president vowed to stop providing financial aid for Pakistan.

Pakistan is a US partner in southern Asia. Meanwhile, the Taliban terror movement outlawed in Russia, uses territories in northern Pakistan for its bases. Moreover, Osama bin Laden, the former leader of al-Qaeda terrorist organization (also banned in Russia), who was responsible for the 9/11 attacks, was found and killed by US forces in Pakistan in 2011.