Israeli Jet Hits Hamas Military Facility in Response to Rocket Attack

The Israeli Air Force (IAF) targeted a military facility of the Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip in a response to the rocket fire opened from the area, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Tuesday.

"In response to the rocket fired towards Israel earlier this evening, an IAF aircraft targeted a military compound belonging to the terrorist organization Hamas in southern Gaza. The IDF holds Hamas accountable for events in Gaza," the IDF said on its Twitter page.

Air force hits Hamas camp in Gaza after rocket fire https://t.co/ofJ0Erj41r pic.twitter.com/JmvORYOaQA — The Times of Israel (@TimesofIsrael) 2 января 2018 г.

On Monday, the IDF said that a rocket had been launched from the Gaza Strip toward Israel. According to the IDF, "no injuries were reported" following the launch

The incident is part of the ongoing escalation of tensions between Israel and Palestine caused by the recent decision of the United States to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.