IDF Soldiers Prevent Stabbing Attack

Israeli soldiers managed to foil a stabbing attack on servicemen near the city of Hebron having neutralized the assailant, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"Moments ago, an assailant with two knives ran towards IDF troops at the Beit Einun Junction, north of Hebron, in order to commit a terror attack. IDF soldiers neutralized the assailant, no shots were fired. No injuries reported," the IDF wrote on its Twitter page on Monday.

© AP Photo/ Tsafrir Abayov Israel Attacks Militants' Posts in Gaza Strip in Response to Rocket Fire - IDF

For decades, Israel has been in conflict with the Palestinians, who have been seeking for diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which are partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli government refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity and continues to build settlements in the occupied areas, despite objections from the United Nations.