Assad Reportedly Appoints Syria's Chief of General Staff as New Defense Minister

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Syrian President Bashar Assad issued a decree on Monday appointing Chief of the General Staff of the Syrian Arab Army Gen. Ali Abdullah Ayoub as the country's new defense minister, local media reported.

Moreover, Mohamed Mazen Ali Yousef was appointed as the new minister of industry, while Imad Abdullah Sarah — as the minister of information, the Sana news agency reported.

Sana hasn't provided the explanation on reasons behind the new appointments.

Ayoub has replaced Fahd Jassem al-Freij who had been the defense minister for some five years. The new information minister used to be a chief of the state radio and television.

The reshuffle comes after a series of crucial victories over Daesh in Syria that has been liberated from terrorists almost in full. Russian President Vladimir Putin said in the beginning of December 2017 that both banks of the Euphrates river had been cleared from extremists two years after the start of Russian military campaign in Syria under the official request of Damascus.