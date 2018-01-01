Jordan's King Dismisses Coup Rumors After Firing Siblings From Top Army Posts

Recently media reports appeared suggesting that Jordan King Abdullah's siblings holding important military posts were colluding with Saudi Arabia and the UAE in a bid to stage a coup in the country.

Amman has categorically rejected the claims that King Abdullah's decision to relieve his brothers Prince Ali and Prince Faisal and his cousin Prince Talal from top army positions was linked to rumors about a brewing coup d'etat, according to the official statement of the palace.

The statement also reads that the palace is ready to proceed with legal action against those promoting "lies" in social media and "these fabricated stories, circulated recently, are aimed at undermining Jordan and its institutions."

The rumors surfaced in the wake of King Abdullah's move to fire his brothers Prince Ali, head of the royal guards, and Prince Faisal, head of Saudi Arabia's Royal Air Force and Deputy Chief of Staff, and his cousin Prince Talal, officer of the elite special forces on December 26.

The king's decision immediately prompted media reports that the dismissals were due to members of King Abdullah's family being in contact with Saudi authorities and the UAE.

However, the monarch explained that their retirement was a part of a broad armed forces restructuring plan aimed at reorganizing the army's hierarchy and adapting it for modern warfare and the fight against terrorism.