Israeli Authorities Detained 26 Terrorism Suspects Early Monday Morning

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Israeli authorities have detained a total of 26 terrorism suspects in the West Bank between Sunday evening and Monday morning amid the deterioration of tensions between Israel and Palestine regard the status of Jerusalem, according to the statement of Israel’s law enforcement agencies.

“At night, the army forces, Shabak [security agency] and the border service detained 26 people, suspected of involvement in terrorism activities, national terror and serious violations of public order against the citizens and security personnel,” the statement read, as quoted by Channel 20.

At the same time, 12 other people were detained on suspicion of participating in the West Bank protests. The suspects allegedly threw stones and Molotov cocktails at soldiers, according to the broadcaster.

US President Donald Trump made a decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel on December 6. The move triggered protests in the Muslim nations across the Middle East and led to clashes between Israeli army and the Palestinians, in particular.