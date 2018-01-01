Register
01 January 2018
    Israeli police patrol the area where a man was stabbed at the central bus station in Jerusalem December 10, 2017

    Israeli Authorities Detained 26 Terrorism Suspects Early Monday Morning

    © REUTERS/ Ronen Zvulun
    Middle East
    101

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Israeli authorities have detained a total of 26 terrorism suspects in the West Bank between Sunday evening and Monday morning amid the deterioration of tensions between Israel and Palestine regard the status of Jerusalem, according to the statement of Israel’s law enforcement agencies.

    “At night, the army forces, Shabak [security agency] and the border service detained 26 people, suspected of involvement in terrorism activities, national terror and serious violations of public order against the citizens and security personnel,” the statement read, as quoted by Channel 20.

    READ MORE: Israeli Air Force Hits HAMAS Positions in Response to Friday Rocket Fire

    A Israeli soldier patrols near the border with Syria after projectiles fired from the war-torn country hit the Israeli occupied Golan Heights on June 24, 2017
    © AFP 2017/ JALAA MAREY
    General: Syrian Army Thwarts Israeli Plan to Control Mutual Border
    At the same time, 12 other people were detained on suspicion of participating in the West Bank protests. The suspects allegedly threw stones and Molotov cocktails at soldiers, according to the broadcaster.

    US President Donald Trump made a decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel on December 6. The move triggered protests in the Muslim nations across the Middle East and led to clashes between Israeli army and the Palestinians, in particular.

