Israeli Authorities Detained 26 Terrorism Suspects Early Monday Morning

“At night, the army forces, Shabak [security agency] and the border service detained 26 people, suspected of involvement in terrorism activities, national terror and serious violations of public order against the citizens and security personnel,” the statement read, as quoted by Channel 20.
US President Donald Trump made a decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel on December 6. The move triggered protests in the Muslim nations across the Middle East and led to clashes between Israeli army and the Palestinians, in particular.
