Register
21:37 GMT +331 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Syrians walk through the Ruqban refugee camp in Jordan's northeast border with Syria (File)

    Berlin Spends Over €400bln on Scheme to Employ Refugees in Middle East

    © AP Photo/ Abu Adel
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 16

    The German government is spending hundreds of billions of euros on a scheme to employ refugees in the Middle East, in jobs including sorting trash and cleaning the streets. Berlin hopes that the work in countries including Lebanon, Jordan and Turkey will dissuade migrants from attempting to travel to Europe.

    The German government has created almost 20,000 jobs this year in Middle Eastern countries such as Lebanon, Jordan and Turkey, as part of its "cash for work" scheme that aims to stem migration from the Middle East to Europe.

    The new employment brings the number of jobs created by the scheme to 80,000. The German government spent €230 billion ($276 billion) on its "cash for work" plan in 2017 and has set aside another €180 billion ($216 billion) for the coming year, German Federal Development Minister Gerd Mueller announced.

    "No-one likes to permanently live on alms," Mueller told Welt am Sonntag.

    According to the report, some 13,000 jobs have been created in the recycling and waste disposal industries in Jordan, where recyclying and composting facilities have been set up. In Lebanon, 6,000 workers were hired through the scheme to renovate apartments, and 25,000 workers are expected to help clear debris from towns and villages devastated by war, and make roads and paths passable again. 

    Syrian children take lessons in a makeshift school tent in a refugee camp in the town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province (File)
    © AFP 2017/ ARIS MESSINIS
    Syrian children take lessons in a makeshift school tent in a refugee camp in the town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province (File)
    In Iraq, 5,600 laborers are helping to repair the roads and sewers. They receive a salary of €20-31 ($24-37) per day. The scheme is implemented locally by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GiZ), a German development agency, as well as international aid organizations and NGO's.

    Mueller said that the scheme has also set aside a large amount of money for education in refugee camps in the Middle East. For example, Germany has paid for 12,000 voluntary teachers to be recruited to teach 260,000 children in refugee camps and community schools in Turkey, while some 165,000 children in Lebanon are attending school as a result of the scheme.

    READ MORE: Number of Syrian Refugees in Lebanon Dips Below 1Mln for First Time Since 2014

    "We must not allow the war in Syria to destroy an entire generation and make it a lost generation," the minister declared. "Education is the cornerstone of a self-determined future."

    Tags:
    job, work, employee, Turkey, Syria, Jordan, Lebanon
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The New Year is Here! Christmas Trees Around the World
    The New Year is Here! Christmas Trees Around the World
    Happy New Year!
    Happy New Year!
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok