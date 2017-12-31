At Least 20 People Arrested in Turkey's Istanbul Over Suspected Links to Daesh

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – At least 20 people including 15 foreign nationals were detained in the Turkish city of Istanbul over suspected links to the Daesh terror group, (outlawed in Russia), local media reported on Sunday.

Turkish police carried out raids at four addresses in three districts of Istanbul, the Anadolu news agency reported. According to police, the detained people were planning to commit an attack during the New Year's celebrations in Istanbul.

In recent years, Turkey has been hit by numerous terror attacks, involving both Kurdish and Islamist militant groups, in particular, Daesh. In response, Turkish security forces are holding counterterrorism operations on a regular basis in different parts of the country.

According to media reports citing statistics, since the rise of Daesh in neighboring Iraq and Syria, Turkish law enforcement agencies have detained over 5,000 Daesh suspects, with about 3,300 foreigners from 95 countries having been deported and some 38,000 banned from entering Turkey.