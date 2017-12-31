Authorities Discover Two Mass Graves of Daesh Victims Near Syria's Raqqa

A field leader told local media that more than a hundred bodies were found in a mass grave in the vicinity of the city of Raqqa in Syria.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Authorities have found two mass graves of military personnel and civilians killed by the Islamic State (Daesh) terrorist group in the vicinity of the city of Raqqa, local media reported.

The SANA news agency reported on Saturday citing a field leader that the bodies of 115 people were found in the first grave and sent to a military hospital in the Syrian northern city of Aleppo. According to the media outlet, several victims had already been identified.

The news service added that after exhuming bodies from the first grave, the specialists engaged in the process had moved to the second grave.

In October, the US-led coalition announced that Daesh’s self-declared capital of Raqqa had been liberated. Shortly after, an Operation Inherent Resolve spokesman confirmed that hundreds suspected Daesh members and their family members were allowed to flee Raqqa in convoys arranged by US-backed forces. The terrorists' forces have left explosive devices nearly in every building the city's downtown, according to Special Presidential Envoy for the Global Coalition to Counter Daesh Brett McGurk. One of such devices had killed a Syrian bomb technician.