At Least 1 Civilian Killed in Militants' Shelling of Damascus' Suburbs

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — At least one civilian was killed and one more was injured after the militants shelled the suburbs of the Syrian capital, as well as a refugee camp, local media reported.
The SANA news agency reported on Saturday that the militants, who shelled Harasta suburb and the Wafedeen camp, violated the de-escalation zone agreement in Eastern Ghouta. The media outlet added that the militants fired four mortar shells and caused material damage to both public and private buildings.
Earlier, it has been reported that after intense clashes in a settlement south-west of Damascus, near a strategic area at the Israeli-Lebanese border, Syrian government forces and their allies, backed by airstrikes and heavy artillery shelling, have surrounded a stronghold of al-Nusra Front terrorist group. According to Al Mayadeen broadcaster, the terrorists asked to start negotiations on their exit from the territory.
All comments
Show new comments (0)