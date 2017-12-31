UNICEF May Provide Afghanistan With $46Mln to Help Children Attend Schools

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The UN Children's Fund will provide Afghanistan with $46 million in order to allow children, who are deprived of education in the crisis-torn state to attend schools across the country, local media reported.
The TOLOnews media outlet reported on Saturday that the UN agency would allocate funds in line with the agreement signed between the institution and the Afghan Education Ministry.
The broadcaster added that the funds would be provided to the ministry in order to help children by empowering local education and funding efforts aimed at enhancing the ministry's capacities.
