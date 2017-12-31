UNICEF May Provide Afghanistan With $46Mln to Help Children Attend Schools

UNICEF will reportedly provide Afghanistan with $46 million in order to help children by empowering local education and funding efforts aimed at enhancing the Afghan Education Ministry's capacities.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The UN Children's Fund will provide Afghanistan with $46 million in order to allow children, who are deprived of education in the crisis-torn state to attend schools across the country, local media reported.

Afghan media reported citing the country's education officials that there were about 3.5 million children, who cannot attend schools mostly due to the insecurity. Some 75 percent of these children are girls.

The TOLOnews media outlet reported on Saturday that the UN agency would allocate funds in line with the agreement signed between the institution and the Afghan Education Ministry.

The broadcaster added that the funds would be provided to the ministry in order to help children by empowering local education and funding efforts aimed at enhancing the ministry's capacities.