Israeli Air Force Hits HAMAS Positions in Response to Friday Rocket Fire

The Israeli Defense Forces reported that they hit targeted a Hamas observation post in the south of the Gaza Strip.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Israeli Air Force once again hit the positions of the Palestinian Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip responding to the Friday rocket fire, the Israeli Defense Forces said.

"Today, in response to the rockets launched yesterday at Sha'ar HaNegev & Sdot Negev regional councils in southern Israel, the IAF targeted a Hamas observation post in southern Gaza. The IDF holds Hamas accountable for the situation & its consequences," the IDF said on its Twitter account on Saturday.

