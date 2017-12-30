Kuwaiti Airlines Resume Flights Over Iraq for 1st Time in 3 Years - Baghdad

"Under the leadership and surveillance of Transport Minister Kazem Fangan Hamami Kuwait Airways have started to fly over Iraqi airspace during many flights to Europe and several Arab countries," the Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority general director was quoted as saying in the message.
According to the Civil Aviation Authority, the Iraqi airspace has become totally secure.
In early December, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Abadi announced the defeat of the Daesh terrorists in the country after Iraqi troops reestablished complete control over the border with Syria.
