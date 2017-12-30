Register
    Syrian Army's offensive operation to the east of Deir-ez-Zor. File photo

    US-Led Coalition Denies Transporting Daesh Commanders From Syria's Deir Ez-Zor

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US-led coalition has not carried any militants of the Daesh terrorist group from Syria's Deir ez-Zor to the province of Al Hasakah, the CJTF-Operation Inherent Resolve Public Affairs Office told Sputnik on Saturday.

    On Friday, the Sana news agency reported that US helicopters transported commanders of Daesh from the Syrian city of Deir ez-Zor to an unknown location in the northeastern Al Hasakah province.

    "This is a laughably bad attempt at misinformation and highlights why no one trusts what Russia has to say regarding the fight against Daesh," the press service said.

    The Public Affairs Office added that terrorists were facing defeat from the coalition and its allies on the ground, and were fleeing to the areas controlled by the Syrian government.

    A US-led coalition of over 60 nations managed to stop the offensive of Islamic State (ISIL) militants in Syria and Iraq, the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) director said Sunday.
    © AFP 2017/ US NAVY / MC2 JACOB G. SISCO
    US-Led Coalition Denies Complicity With Daesh Terrorists in Syria
    "Daesh fighters know that they face certain defeat when they confront the SDF and the Coalition on the battlefield, and that is why these terrorists choose to move with impunity in Russian and regime-held areas instead," the press service added.

    On December 6, Russian President Vladimir Putin was the first to announce that the Daesh had been completely defeated on both banks of the Euphrates river in Syria two years after the launch of Russian operation in the country under the official request of Damascus. Several days after Putin's announcement US President Donald Trump also announced the defeat against Daesh attaining the victory to US-led coalition, the operation of which was not authorized by the Syrian government or UN Security Council.

