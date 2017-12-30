Register
18:55 GMT +330 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Iranian protesters chant slogans at a rally in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017

    Iran Offers US 'No Credit for Deceitful Remarks' After its Support of Protests

    © AP Photo/ Ebrahim Noroozi
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    450

    Thousands of Iranians have taken to the streets in a wave of protests which has been sweeping major cities across the country since Wednesday, resulting in dozens of arrests and prompting America's criticism.

    Iran has fiercely condemned the support of the US for the economic protests raging in Iran. The country's Foreign Ministry's spokesperson stated that  "Iranian people give no credit to the deceitful and opportunist remarks of US officials or Mr. Trump," as quoted by state television.

    READ MORE: Over 50 Participants of Unauthorized Rally Reportedly Detained in Iran (VIDEOS)

    Iran's statement comes in the wake of US President Donald Trump's tweet, in which he voiced his approval of the rallies being held across Iran.

    After scores of Iranians were held during protests in several cities, State department spokeswoman Heather Nauert called on other countries to support Iranian protesters.

    State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert speaks during a briefing at the State Department in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Alex Brandon
    State Department Condemns Arrest of ‘Peaceful Protesters’ in Iran Disturbances
    On Thursday, thousands of Iranians across the country took to the streets to protest against unemployment, poverty, and the rising cost of living, as well as the policies of President Hassan Rouhani and Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

    Police arrested 52 people for holding an unauthorized rally in the northeastern city of Mashhad and for the destruction of state property, local media reported, citing a police chief.

    Related:

    Finishing Extremism Off: Analyst Explains What US, Israel Can't Forgive Iran For
    State Department Condemns Arrest of ‘Peaceful Protesters’ in Iran Disturbances
    Over 50 Participants of Unauthorized Rally Reportedly Detained in Iran (VIDEOS)
    Trump Trashes Iran Nuclear Deal: On a Path Toward a New Middle East War
    'Tremendous Firepower': Netanyahu Sends Stark Warning to Iran, Hamas
    Nip in the Bud: Iran Ready to Face Down 'Outside Threats' – Defense Minister
    Tags:
    rally, condemnation, protest, arrest, Iran, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    To Infinity and Beyond! Highlights of Space Photography in 2017
    To Infinity and Beyond! Highlights of Space Photography in 2017
    Covert Deal
    Covert Deal
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok