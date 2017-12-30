Iran Offers US 'No Credit for Deceitful Remarks' After its Support of Protests

Thousands of Iranians have taken to the streets in a wave of protests which has been sweeping major cities across the country since Wednesday, resulting in dozens of arrests and prompting America's criticism.

Iran has fiercely condemned the support of the US for the economic protests raging in Iran. The country's Foreign Ministry's spokesperson stated that "Iranian people give no credit to the deceitful and opportunist remarks of US officials or Mr. Trump," as quoted by state television.

Iran's statement comes in the wake of US President Donald Trump's tweet, in which he voiced his approval of the rallies being held across Iran.

Many reports of peaceful protests by Iranian citizens fed up with regime’s corruption & its squandering of the nation’s wealth to fund terrorism abroad. Iranian govt should respect their people’s rights, including right to express themselves. The world is watching! #IranProtests — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 30, 2017

After scores of Iranians were held during protests in several cities, State department spokeswoman Heather Nauert called on other countries to support Iranian protesters.

The U.S. strongly condemns the arrest of peaceful protesters in #Iran, and urges all nations to publicly support the Iranian people. As @POTUS said, the longest-suffering victims of Iran's leaders are Iran's own people. #Iranprotests pic.twitter.com/mUTObTeHft — Heather Nauert (@statedeptspox) December 29, 2017

On Thursday, thousands of Iranians across the country took to the streets to protest against unemployment, poverty, and the rising cost of living, as well as the policies of President Hassan Rouhani and Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Police arrested 52 people for holding an unauthorized rally in the northeastern city of Mashhad and for the destruction of state property, local media reported, citing a police chief.