Turkish Police Detain 18 People Over Links to Kurdistan Workers' Party - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Turkish police detained 18 people during counter-terrorist operations in three Turkish provinces on Friday over links to the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), listed as a terrorist organization in Turkey, local media reported Saturday.

The operations took place in the provinces of Izmir, Mersin and Igdir, the Yeni Safak newspaper reported.

Earlier in the day, the prosecutors reportedly issued arrest warrants for 27 individuals over alleged propaganda for the PKK. The searches for the remaining suspects continue, the newspaper added.

READ MORE: Turkish Security Forces Kill 5 PKK Militants in Sirnak Province

Tensions between Ankara and the Kurds worsened in July 2015 when a truce between Turkey and the PKK collapsed over a series of terrorist attacks allegedly committed by the PKK members.