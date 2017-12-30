Clipped Wings: Houthi Rebels Reportedly Down Saudi Recon Drone in Yemen

A Saudi surveillance UAV was shot down by Houthi rebels and their allies from the Yemeni armed forces while it was conducting a reconnaissance flight in Yemeni airspace, Press TV reports, citing local media sources.
Earlier in October, Yemeni forces also apparently managed to shoot down a Eurofighter Typhoon and a MQ-9 Reaper drone belonging to Royal Saudi Air Force, while in June they also managed to down a Saudi F-15 aircraft, the news agency adds.
In late November, Saleh’s loyalists began clashing with Houthi rebels in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa, and on December 4 Saleh himself was killed after he formally broke his alliance with the Houthis and attempted to broker a deal with Riyadh.
