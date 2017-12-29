Over 100 Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Israeli Army in Gaza - Ministry

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A total of 100 Palestinians have suffered injuries during clashes with the Israeli army in the Gaza Strip, Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf Qedra told Sputnik Friday.

Earlier in the day, Palestinians held protests along the Gaza Strip’s border and in the West Bank against US President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

"The number of injured in the Gaza Strip has increased to 100 people, 34 of them suffered injuries from bullets, they have been taken to hospitals, two [out of 100] are seriously injured, another 66, affected by gas, received assistance at the scene," Qedra said.

TWEET: Clashes between young Palestinians and Israeli troops on the eastern border Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip

TWEET: Clashes in the Khan Yunis town in the south of the Gaza Strip continue

​Meanwhile, the Palestinian Red Crescent said that 130 Palestinians got medical assistance in the West Bank.

Trump made a decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel on December 6. The move triggered protests in the Muslim nations across the Middle East and led to clashes between Israeli army and Palestinians, in particular.