Over 100 Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Israeli Army in Gaza - Ministry

Earlier in the day, Palestinians held protests along the Gaza Strip’s border and in the West Bank against US President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
"The number of injured in the Gaza Strip has increased to 100 people, 34 of them suffered injuries from bullets, they have been taken to hospitals, two [out of 100] are seriously injured, another 66, affected by gas, received assistance at the scene," Qedra said.
مواجهات بين الشبان الفلسطينيين وجيش الاحتلال على الحدود الشرقية لمخيم جباليا شمال قطاع #غزة— ✌ثــــــ🇵🇸ــــــائر ابو غـزالـة🇵 ✊🇸 (@thamerhwx95) 29 декабря 2017 г.
#غزة_تحت_القصف #انقذوا_اسراء
#ثائرون_فلسطينيون pic.twitter.com/fg4jQK2a0n
TWEET: Clashes between young Palestinians and Israeli troops on the eastern border Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip
من المواجهات المندلعة شرق مدينة خانيونس جنوب قطاع #غزة #ثائرون_فلسطينيون #انقذوا_اسراء— lili🇵🇸🎀🇩🇿✌الخليل (@algestine_lover) 29 декабря 2017 г.
17:17 pic.twitter.com/q8kM2UyDmC
TWEET: Clashes in the Khan Yunis town in the south of the Gaza Strip continue
Meanwhile, the Palestinian Red Crescent said that 130 Palestinians got medical assistance in the West Bank.
Trump made a decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel on December 6. The move triggered protests in the Muslim nations across the Middle East and led to clashes between Israeli army and Palestinians, in particular.
