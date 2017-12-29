Syrian State Broadcaster’s Cameraman Killed in Idlib Province – Reports

BEIRUT (Sputnik) - A cameramen, who was working for the Syrian state broadcaster Sama TV, was killed when covering a military operation in the south of the Idlib province, while the broadcaster’s correspondent was injured, local media reported on Friday.

The media team came under fire of the Jabhat Fatah al Sham terror group (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra or Nusra Front), which shelled the Syrian government army during the offensive operation in the northwestern province, the Sana news agency reported.

The correspondent was delivered to hospital in the city of Hama, according to the agency.

The Syrian civil war has been raging for over six years, with government forces fighting against both Syrian opposition groups, who strive to overthrow President Bashar Assad, and numerous extremist and terrorist groups.