Iran Ready for Visa-Free Regime With Any Country - Deputy Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Tehran is ready to introduce a visa-free regime with any country on a mutual basis, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Consular, Parliamentary and Iranian Affairs Hassan Ghashghavi said Friday.

"The strategy of the Iranian Foreign Ministry is to fully lift the visa regime for foreign citizens," Ghashghavi was quoted as saying by the IRNA news agency.

READ MORE: Iran Gives Green Light to Visa-Free Travel for Russian Tourist Groups

© AP Photo/ Petr David Josek Iran to Grant US Wrestlers Visas Now That Trump's Entry Ban is Suspended

The deputy foreign minster stressed that any country showing respect to Iranian citizens and allowing Iranian citizens to enter its territory without visas could expect the same treatment from Tehran.

According to the news agency, as part of the visa regime liberalization, foreign nationals from 180 countries can now obtain electronic 90-day visas upon arrival at the international airport of Ahvaz in southwestern Iran.