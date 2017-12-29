Israel Attacks Militants' Posts in Gaza Strip in Response to Rocket Fire - IDF

Air attack alarm systems in the south of the Jewish state were triggered after three launches were identified from the Gaza Strip, which subsequently prompted a military response from Israel.

In response to rocket fire from the Gaza Strip the Israeli military attacked the positions of militants of the Palestinian movement Hamas, which Israel, for the most part, holds responsible for missile launches originating from the territory of the Gaza Strip.

In response to the rockets fired towards Israel, IDF tanks and IAF aircraft targeted two posts belonging to the terrorist organization Hamas in the northern Gaza Strip. — IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) December 29, 2017

Earlier, the Iron Dome aerial defense system intercepted two rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) reported on Twitter.

One rocket, which the army failed to shot down, has reportedly damaged a building.