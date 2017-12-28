Turkish Forces Arrest 170 People Allegedly Linked to Terrorism

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — At least 170 suspects allegedly linked to the Daesh terrorist group and the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), listed as a terrorist organization in Turkey, were arrested during anti-terror operations across Turkey, local media reported Thursday.
Among those arrested there were There were Syrian and Iraqi nationals, the Anadolu news agency reported, citing security officials. During raids, the security forces also seized militants' weapons, digital materials and money.
Over the year, more than 2,000 terrorists were neutralized by the Turkish security forces as result of counterterrorism operations held across the country.
Earlier Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Ankara is determined to eliminate terrorism near its borders and destroy all the terror camps in Iraq and Syria.
