Turkish Forces Arrest 170 People Allegedly Linked to Terrorism

Turkish security forces have managed to detain more suspects allegedly linked to terrorism and also to seize militants' weapons, digital materials and money.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — At least 170 suspects allegedly linked to the Daesh terrorist group and the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), listed as a terrorist organization in Turkey, were arrested during anti-terror operations across Turkey, local media reported Thursday.

Among those arrested there were There were Syrian and Iraqi nationals, the Anadolu news agency reported, citing security officials. During raids, the security forces also seized militants' weapons, digital materials and money.

© AP Photo/ APTV United States Not Combating Terrorism in Syria - Turkish Deputy PM

In recent years, Turkey has been hit by numerous terror attacks, with both Islamist and Kurdish militant groups allegedly responsible for the atrocities. More than 300 people have lost their lives in Daesh-claimed terrorist attacks in Turkey.

Over the year, more than 2,000 terrorists were neutralized by the Turkish security forces as result of counterterrorism operations held across the country.

Earlier Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Ankara is determined to eliminate terrorism near its borders and destroy all the terror camps in Iraq and Syria.