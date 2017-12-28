Register
    The US-led coalition against Daesh will buy an unspecified amount of non-standard ammunition from Orbital ATK weapons manufacturer

    Over 800 Iraqi, Syrian Civilians Killed in US-Led Operations – Coalition

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – More than 800 civilians have been confirmed dead in Syria and Iraq as a result of US-led coalition’s more than three-year-long campaign to defeat the Daesh terrorist group (banned in Russia), Operation Inherent Resolve's Combined Joint Task Force said in a casualty report on Thursday.

    "CJTF-OIR assesses at least 817 civilians have been unintentionally killed by Coalition strikes since the start of Operation Inherent Resolve," the report said. "A total of 603 reports are still open."

    The latest figure covers include all civilian casualties since the start of the campaign in August 2014 through November 2017.

    The coalition based its conclusions report after reviewing 1,799 reports of possible civilian casualties – 208 of which were deemed credible — from 28,562 strikes that took place during the period, the report said.

    "Although increased security resulted in historic low Coalition strike numbers in November and December, Daesh [Islamic State] has demonstrated both its ability and its intent to reorganize and attack the Iraqi and Syrian people," it said. "The Coalition will thus continue to support our partners’ operations to defeat Daesh and prevent its resurgence."

    In November 2017, 11 civilians were killed in coalition strikes, based on nine of 101 casualty reports that US officials considered credible, according to the report.

    The report saw the light amid accusations by the Russian General Staff and the Russian reconciliation center in Syria, claiming that after the announced Daesh defeat in Syria, the coalition had established a training camp to create a new "moderate opposition" out of different militia groups and blocking humanitarian assistance to the refugees, banning its approach to the compound "closer than 55 kilometers [34 miles].

    According to the Russian military official, former Daesh terrorists have formed the so-called New Syrian Army, whose task is to destabilize the situation in the country.

    The coalition's presence on Syrian soil, authorized neither by the government nor by the UN, has been recently explained by US Special Presidential Envoy for the Global Coalition to Counter Daesh Brett McGurk, who stated that the coalition would maintain its presence in the country to guarantee that the Daesh terrorists don't return to the liberated areas.

