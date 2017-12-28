Register
    US Air Force B-1 Lancer bomber flies above the Syrian town of Kobane

    Russian Missile System Tracked US Jets in East Syria

    © AFP 2017/ ARIS MESSINIS
    Middle East
    Russian Armed Forces Air Defense Troops commander said that US Air Force aircraft in eastern Syria were multiple times detected and automatically followed.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — US warplanes operating in eastern Syria were multiple times in crosshairs of a Russian S-300V4 air defense system, Armed Forces Air Defense Troops commander Alexander Leonov has said.

    "As part of its military operations, US Air Force strategic reconnaissance planes and bombers were multiple times detected and automatically followed," Lt. Gen. Leonov told Russia’s Izvestiya newspaper in a piece published Thursday.

    This Saturday, April. 29, 2017 still taken from video, shows an American soldier standing on an armored vehicle in the northern village of Darbasiyah, Syria. U.S
    © AP Photo/ APTV
    US Base in al-Tanf Fully Blocked by Syrian Troops, Movement of Militants From Facility Tracked
    The general said the surface-to-air system was deployed to Syria in October 2016 year to "expand control over the eastern Syrian airspace, prevent enemy airstrikes at the Hmeymim airfield and the Tartus logistics base."

    He said US planes reacted "nervously" to being tracked by Russia’s air defense unit from the distance of 200 to 300 kilometers (124 to 186 miles). The system and its personnel were withdrawn to their permanent deployment site in June this year.

    Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that a US F-22 fighter prevented the Russian pair of Su-25 attack aircraft from carrying out a combat mission to destroy the Daesh stronghold over Syria's Euphates River. The ministry's representative noted however, that after the appearance of a Russian Su-35S fighter, the F-22 stopped dangerous maneuvers and left for Iraqi airspace.

    Tags:
    US Air Force, United States, Syria, Russia
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
