Some 100 People Surrendered to Syrian Authorities in Aleppo Province - Source

BEIRUT (Sputnik) - Around 100 people including the militants and civilians, who worked with the illegal armed groups, surrendered to the Syrian authorities within the framework of the program of national reconciliation, a source in the militia of Aleppo province told Sputnik.

"One hundred people, including both militants and citizens, who supported them and who lived with them, crossed the Taigha checkpoint in the Manbij area to the territory controlled by government troops. Now, the special services are regulating their status (in accordance with the program of national reconciliation)," the source said.

Among those, who surrendered, there are 10 people from Deir ez-Zor, while 90 arrived from the Manbij area, the source pointed out.

According to Syrian President Bashar Assad’s amnesty decree, all inhabitants of areas controlled by terrorists, including those who fought alongside militants but laid down their arms, are eligible to seek a settlement of their legal status.

It is possible to have one’s legal status settled only once. Those who have gone through this procedure received an opportunity to start their life over. These people pledge to not participate in illegal armed groups in exchange for amnesty guaranteed by the president.

The reconciliation committee was established in order to control the process, which is supervised by the president. To date, over 20,000 Syrians have taken advantage of this process.