Register
17:01 GMT +327 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    A masked Kurdish man waves a PKK's flag

    Syria's PYD Has No Plans to Break Ties With PKK - Spokesman

    © AFP 2017/ BULENT KILIC
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    131

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) has no intention to break its ties with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in response to Turkey's opposition to the PYD's participation in the Syrian National Dialogue Congress, a member of the PYD's Media Committee told Sputnik on Wednesday.

    "We have ideological ties. [PKK founder Abdullah] Ocalan is a political and ideological authority for us. We reject such manifestations, when we are told what we should do. [PKK] is the Turkish Kurdish party, our ties with the PKK are the same as with the [leader of the Iraqi Patriotic Union of Kurdistan] Jalal Talabani, but Ocalan is a philosopher for us, he is an ideological authority, who has proposed a new world theory," Ibrahim Ibrahim said answering a question about the potential breakup with the PKK to end the crisis in ties with Ankara.

    Banners calling for voting in a referendum on Iraqi Kurdistan independence from Baghdad in Erbil
    © Sputnik/ Dmitriy Vinogradov
    Independence Crisis: Iraqi Kurdistan's Government Was in a Lose-Lose Position
    The official added that the PYD respected Turkey and was ready for talks with any party, including both Ankara and Tehran, as Turkey was the neighbor of the Syrian Kurds and they had historic ties with the Turks.

    The Syrian National Dialogue Congress is expected to bring together a vast number of opposition and pro-governmental forces, as well as representatives of all Syrian ethnic and religious groups, in order to give them a say on how they see the future of their country and to push forward the process of political settlement, with a specific focus on constitution and elections. The event was initially slated for mid-November but was postponed since then. The event is expected to take place on January 29-30, 2018.

    READ MORE: Academic Explains How Syrian Kurds May Benefit From Fixing Ties With Damascus

    Commenting on the decision of Ankara, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev told Sputnik that Russia took into account Turkey's opposition to the PYD participation in the upcoming congress and would seek for the most neutral and respected Kurds to attend. He added that the PYD interests would also be taken into consideration.

    Earlier in the month, Turkey blocked the participation of the PYD, which is regarded by Ankara as a terrorist group affiliated with the PKK, in the upcoming congress. At the same time, Turkey has not opposed the participation of the Kurdish National Council (ENKS) in the event.

    Related:

    Unrest in Iraqi Kurdistan Caused by Economic Difficulties - Kurdish Party
    Protesters Set Fire to Kurdistan Democratic Party Office in North Iraq - Reports
    Russia-Kurds, Duterte's 'Revolutionary Government', Iran's Chabahar
    Tags:
    Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD), Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), Turkey, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Passion of Dance: Hot Salsa Dancers Rock Festival in Colombia
    The Passion of Dance: Hot Salsa Dancers Rock Festival in Colombia
    Crazy Chasers
    Teapot Tempest
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok