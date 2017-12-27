Syria's PYD Has No Plans to Break Ties With PKK - Spokesman

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) has no intention to break its ties with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in response to Turkey's opposition to the PYD's participation in the Syrian National Dialogue Congress, a member of the PYD's Media Committee told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"We have ideological ties. [PKK founder Abdullah] Ocalan is a political and ideological authority for us. We reject such manifestations, when we are told what we should do. [PKK] is the Turkish Kurdish party, our ties with the PKK are the same as with the [leader of the Iraqi Patriotic Union of Kurdistan] Jalal Talabani, but Ocalan is a philosopher for us, he is an ideological authority, who has proposed a new world theory," Ibrahim Ibrahim said answering a question about the potential breakup with the PKK to end the crisis in ties with Ankara.

The official added that the PYD respected Turkey and was ready for talks with any party, including both Ankara and Tehran, as Turkey was the neighbor of the Syrian Kurds and they had historic ties with the Turks.

The Syrian National Dialogue Congress is expected to bring together a vast number of opposition and pro-governmental forces, as well as representatives of all Syrian ethnic and religious groups, in order to give them a say on how they see the future of their country and to push forward the process of political settlement, with a specific focus on constitution and elections. The event was initially slated for mid-November but was postponed since then. The event is expected to take place on January 29-30, 2018.

Commenting on the decision of Ankara, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev told Sputnik that Russia took into account Turkey's opposition to the PYD participation in the upcoming congress and would seek for the most neutral and respected Kurds to attend. He added that the PYD interests would also be taken into consideration.

Earlier in the month, Turkey blocked the participation of the PYD, which is regarded by Ankara as a terrorist group affiliated with the PKK, in the upcoming congress. At the same time, Turkey has not opposed the participation of the Kurdish National Council (ENKS) in the event.