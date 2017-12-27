Register
27 December 2017
    This picture released by the official website of the Iranian Defense Ministry on Saturday, July 22, 2017, shows Sayyad-3 air defense missiles during inauguration of its production line at an undisclosed location, Iran, according to official information released. Sayyad-3 is an upgrade to previous versions of the missile

    Nip in the Bud: Iran Ready to Face Down 'Outside Threats' – Defense Minister

    © AP Photo/ Iran Defense Ministry
    Middle East
    182

    Iran, fully aware of the extent of its “enemies' plots,” will continue to boost its defense capabilities, the country’s Defense Minister Amir Hatami has told MPs, Iranian media reported.

    During a meeting with a group of Iranian lawmakers on Tuesday, Brigadier General Hatami said the Islamic Republic’s military doctrine, which is solely based on deterrence, had helped the country achieve “strategic defense capabilities," Press TV reported.

    "Today, the enemies' approach is to weaken the national strength and defense power of the Islamic Republic of Iran, but we will not allow anyone to undermine our country's defensive might," Hatami pointed out.

    He added that Iran, which is now self-sufficient in the production of defensive weapons, has enough military power to nip any outside threat to its security in the bud.

    Iranian president Hassan Rouhani arrives for his swearing-in ceremony for a further term, at the parliament in Tehran, Iran, August 5, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Nazanin Tabatabaee Yazdi/TIMA
    Iran's Defense Minister Candidate Briefs Parliament Faction on Future Program
    Faced with increased US pressure over its ballistic missile program, Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has insisted that the country’s defense capabilities are not negotiable.

    According to Tasnim News, Khamenei categorically rejects the idea of negotiations on Iran’s defense power, stressing that the country will press ahead with plans to boost its might and build up its defense potential.

    In September, President Hassan Rouhani unveiled plans to ramp up the country’s military and defense potential, including an enhancement of its missile program.

    READ MORE: Iran Installs New Missile Defense Systems at Bases Across Country — Reports

    “We won’t ask for permission from anybody to defend our land,” Rouhani said on September 22, adding that Tehran will boost not only its missile power, but also its ground forces, the navy and the air force.

