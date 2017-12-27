US-Led Coalition Estimated 1,000 Daesh Terrorists Remaining in Syria

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - About 1,000 terrorists from the Daesh terror group (banned in many countries, including Russia) remain in Syria, Col. Ryan Dillon, a spokesman for the Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve, said.

"Up to this moment, we had an estimate of less than 3,000 [terrorists]… But the latest estimate we received today was, there's about 1,000 across Iraq and Syria," Dillon told the Military.com media outlet on Tuesday.

A similar number has been voiced by Russian General Staff Chief Army General Valery Gerasimov, who stated that about 750 militants remained at the Shaddadi camp and around 350 more — at the At-Tanf camp, which, according to him, currently blocked by the Syrian government forces, adding that they had recorded militants movements away the area.

As Gerasimov has explained, former Daesh terrorists have formed the so-called New Syrian Army, whose task is to destabilize situation in the country.

Meanwhile, the situation in Syria is developing actively, with the Syrian government forces recently ceased their offensive operation southwest of Damascus after the Jabhat Fatah al-Sham terrorist group (former al-Nusra Front, banned in Russia) terrorists surrendered and started engaging in talks.

During the six-year-long civil war raging in Syria, the US-led coalition of over 70 members has been conducting military operations against Daesh in Syria without authorization by the Assad government or the UN Security Council.