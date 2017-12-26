Explosion Hits Oil Pipeline Leading to Libya's Port - Reports (PHOTO)

While the reasons for the explosions haven't been determined yet, media reports are suggesting that it was possibly a terrorist attack.

An explosion has hit an oil pipeline, leading to Libya's port Es Sider sea terminal, a source in the Libyan National Army told The Libya Times Tuesday, adding that the blast occurred 30 km northwest of Marada.

At the same time, the source accused militants from the Benghazi Defense Brigades of the blast.

#Breaking: #LNA sources accuse islamist militants from ‘the #Benghazi Defense Brigades’ of blast targeting the main pipeline linking the Sidrah terminal and #oil fields belonging to al-Waha company. The attack took place about 30km northwest of Maradah. #Libya pic.twitter.com/DjDqj0qQHk — The Libya Times (@thelibyatimes) 26 декабря 2017 г.

The Akhbar Libya news outlet reported, citing a group that operates in Marada, that the gas pipeline belonged to the al-Waha oil company. The group's press service claimed that the explosion could have been caused by a terrorist attack, adding that the communication with an engineering crew working on the scene had been lost.

The media outlet added that the group had sent its forces to the explosion site, located between Es Sider port and an oil field.

Oil moved higher above $65 a barrel on Tuesday, within sight of its highest since mid-2015, supported by an explosion on a crude pipeline in Libya and voluntary OPEC-led supply cuts.

Last month, the Libyan interim government that controls the east of the country reopened a commercial port in the city of Benghazi, after it had been closed for three years due to the turmoil in the country.

Libya has been mired in a civil war since its longtime leader Gaddafi was overthrown in 2011. A UN-backed government of national accord controls the country's west and has its headquarters in Tripoli. Eastern Libya is governed by a parliament based in Tobruk, which is backed by the Libyan National Army loyal to Gen. Khalifa Haftar.