Syrian Army Halts Operation Near Damascus After Terrorists' Defeat - Reports

BEIRUT (Sputnik) - The Syrian government forces have ceased their offensive operation southwest of Damascus after al-Nusra Front (Jabhat Fatah al-Sham terrorist group, banned in Russia) terrorists surrendered and started engaging in talks, Al Mayadeen reported on Tuesday.

The terrorists asked to start negotiations on their unhindered exit from the territory after the Syrian army and the militias surrounded a stronghold of extremists in Beit Jinn settlement, southwest of Damascus, near a strategic area at the Israeli-Lebanese border, according to the broadcaster.

The development comes after the Syrian government forces and their allies have reportedly surrounded a stronghold of al-Nusra Front militants as a result of intense clashes in a settlement south-west of Damascus on December 25, with several terrorists reportedly being killed in the fighting. The operation was backed by airstrikes and heavy artillery shelling.

According to a Reuters' report citing rebel source, Iranian-backed units, including Lebanon's Hezbollah group, were allegedly playing a major role in the offensive.

READ MORE: Syrian Army Surrounds Terrorist Stronghold Near Damascus — Reports

The Beit Jin is a strategic area near the Israeli-Lebanese border in Western Ghouta, southwest of Damascus, which has been under government control since last year.

READ MORE: Syrian Army Advances on Rebel-Held Bastion Near Israel-Lebanon Border

During the six-years-long civil war raging in Syria, government forces have been fighting against different opposition groups, who attempt to overthrow President Bashar Assad, as well as various extremist and terrorist groups such as Daesh and Jabhat Fatah al-Sham.