Family of 10 People Killed in Failed Houthi Missile Launch in Yemen - Reports

A missile launched by Houthi rebels from a city park in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa has landed nearby, reportedly killing a family of ten.

DUBAI (Sputnik) — A family of 10 people was killed in an explosion of a missile launched by Houthi rebels in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa, local media reported on Monday, citing government sources.

The Houthis launched a missile from a city park, which landed nearby, according to the Sky News Arabia news channel.

Since 2015, Yemen has been torn by a conflict between the government , headed by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthi movement, also known as Ansar Allah. Since March 2015, the Saudi-led coalition of mostly Persian Gulf countries has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request.

The conflict escalated in late November, when clashes in Sanaa between the army units loyal to former President Ali Abdullah Saleh broke out. Later, shortly after reaffirming the end of his alliance with the Houthis, Saleh was killed by the rebels.

Recently, the Houthis have threatened Riyadh that they would carry out missile strikes on Saudi military and oil infrastructure after launching a rocket which was intercepted by Saudi Arabia's air defenses. Such hostile move triggered a response from Riyadh, and in less than a week a coalition's airstrike, targeting military reinforcements in Al Jarahi and Hays, killed over 50 militants and destroyed the missile and its launch pad.