Register
04:07 GMT +326 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Supporters of the Kurdistan Workers' Party, known as the PKK, chant slogans as they flash victory signs during a demonstration demanding the release of Kurdish guerrilla leader Abdullah Ocalan, in front of the United Nations Headquarters in Beirut, Lebanon, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017. Ocalan, the founder of the PKK, was captured in Kenya after being forced to leave a Greek diplomatic mission there in 1999, and was sentenced to death for leading an insurgency fighting for Kurdish autonomy in Turkey's southeast that has claimed tens of thousands of lives since 1984.

    A Nation Divided: Dropping Turkish Birth Rates Threaten Erdogan Political Brand

    © AP Photo/ Bilal Hussein
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    243

    In a nation whose current government is leaning toward religious autocracy, a declining birth rate is seen as an existential threat.

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, noting the country's aging demographics and plummeting birth rate, has been urging women to give birth to up to three children, claiming that Europe's second-most-populated nation requires "bigger numbers," according to The Guardian.

    Germany, Turkey
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Wind of (Demographic) Change: Europe's Muslim Population Set to Triple by 2050

    Although personally bolstered by the arrival of his sixth grandchild, Erdogan's campaign to counter a dropping birth rate in Turkey is seen by many as something of an out-of-date, patriarchal policy, as the nation's fertility rate is now at its lowest level since World War I.

    With a population of some 80 million, Turkey has, at 31.5, one of the lowest median ages in Europe, although that figure is a sharp rise over 2009, according to the government-run Turkish Statistical Institute.

    The Ankara-based agency has revealed that, for the first time, fertility numbers have dropped to a rate of simple replacement in 2016.

    The decline is represented by a steeper drop in urban areas set against an accelerating birth rate among refugees and in rural regions. The numbers point to a major shift in the country's demographics.

    "People in the upper social groups in Turkey have one or two children, they don't have three or four," remarked an unnamed doctor, who added, "people with larger families are in lower socio-economic groups," cited by The Guardian.

    The nation's statistics agency pointed to data showing that population growth in fundamentally religious rural areas is rapidly rising above that in the predominantly secular cities.

    In particular, the southeastern province of Urfa, boasting a high Kurdish population and over 500,000 Syrian refugees, records a birth rate nearly three times that of densely-packed urban centers like Istanbul.

    Syrian refugees stand inside the Moria camp during the demostration against the deal between EU and Turkey, on March 24, 2016 in Lesbos.
    © AFP 2017/ Fabio Bucciarelli
    EU to Contract $3.5Bln for Refugee Support by End of 2017

    A country that is experiencing myriad social conflicts, including an increasingly embattled government and a high refugee population, Turkey currently hosts at least 3 million Syrians, a number that is projected to rise.

    "From now on every year 100,000 babies will be born and this will generate 1 million more refugees in 10 years," observed Hacettepe University's Migration and Politics Research Center director Dr. Murat Erdogan of the country's new arrivals fleeing warfare and other conflicts in neighboring states.

    Dr. Erdogan (no relation to the country's leader) suggested that highly-religious Syrian refugee families settling in Turkey would strengthen the influence of Islam in the century-old secular republic.

    "This has aspects Turkey has to consider aside from the humanitarian side," he said, cited by The Guardian.

     

    Related:

    Erdogan Says Trump Can't Buy Turkey's Will for UN Vote on Jerusalem
    Turkey Striving to Jail Basketball Star Kanter For Tweeting Insults of Erdogan
    Erdogan Thrashes UAE Foreign Minister With 'Know Your Place' Tweet
    Tags:
    secularism, religious fundamentalism, population drop, asylum, refugee, Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Europe, Ankara, Istanbul, Syria, Turkey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Jingle All the Way: Christmas Celebrations Around the World
    Jingle All the Way: Christmas Celebrations Around the World
    Lookin' for Outlaws in All the Wrong places
    Lookin' for Outlaws in All the Wrong Places
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok