UAE Has Intel Tunisian Women May Commit Terror Acts, Twitter Begins Crusade

Since December 22, Tunisian females have been delayed for hours while trying to access planes heading to the UAE, over "clear instructions" given to the UAE air carrier Emirates.

"The UAE authorities have serious security information about the possibility of terrorist attacks," the Tunisian president's spokesperson Saida Garrach told Shems FM radio, commenting on the recent decision by the UAE to block access to the country for Tunisian women and girls.

This information, as Garrach explained, indicates that these possible terror acts might be carried out by Tunisian women or women carrying a Tunisian passport, amid jihadists returning from Syria and Iraq, adding that these people could use false identities.

According to the spokesperson, the Emirates, UAE's air carrier, has received "clear instructions" to block access to Tunisian women to their planes, with passengers only receiving the explanation that females with a Tunisian passport were not allowed to travel to the Arabian country.

"The UAE authorities informed the Tunisian side about the reports and information on [terrorists'] plans to attack the UAE and stage a terror attack involving Tunisian women during the Christmas celebrations," a high-ranking source in the Tunisian government has confirmed Sputnik on Monday.

However, Garrach stressed that while Tunisia could understand the UAE's security concerns, the country couldn't accept "the way Tunisian women have been treated," with Tunisian rights groups calling the measures "discriminatory and racist."

1846: #Tunisia abolishes slavery

1956: Tunisia abolishes poligamy

1957: Tunisian women can vote and seek office

1965: Tunisia legalizes abortion

1971: #UAE is founded

2017: UAE bans Tunisian females from boarding its Emirates flights

🇹🇳#NoWomenNoFly

#تونس_تودب_الامارات — Ryma (@ryyma12) 25 декабря 2017 г.

​All attempts of the Tunisian authorities to help their nationals in Tunis, Abu Dhabi and Beirut, made within the last several days, resulted in Emirates halting flights between Tunis and Dubai.

Emirates will stop services between Tunis and Dubai, as instructed by the Tunisian authorities, with effect from 25 December 2017



بناء على تعليمات السلطات التونسية، وابتداء من اليوم الاثنين، تعلق طيران الامارات رحلاتها من تونس واليها، وحتى اشعار آخر — Emirates airline (@emirates) 24 декабря 2017 г.

​When addressing the issue, Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi has stated that the rights of the Tunisian women should not be violated "whatever the justification" and instructing Khemaies Jhinaoui, the country's foreign minister to solve this problem as soon as possible to "preserve fraternal relations and cooperation" with the UAE.