17:40 GMT +325 December 2017
    Smoke rises during the battle between former Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh's supporters and the Houthi fighters in Sanaa, Yemen December 2, 2017

    Saudi-Led Coalition Destroys Ballistic Missile Before Launch in Yemen - Reports

    © REUTERS/ Mohamed al-Sayaghi
    Middle East
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An airstrike of the coalition led by Saudi Arabia killed over 50 Houthi rebels in western Yemen and destroyed a ballistic missile before it could be launched, Sky News Arabia reported on Monday.

    According to the media outlet, over 50 militants were killed in the coalition's airstrike targeting military reinforcements in Al Jarahi and Hays, as well the vicinity of At Tuhayat district.

    The missile and its launch pad were reportedly destroyed near Ras Isa port, the probable target was not specified.

    The coalition's airstrikes hit the western suburbs of Yemen's capital Sanaa, controlled by the Houthis.

    READ MORE: Saudi Arabia Loosens Grip on Yemen, Opens Port to Aid

    The strikes came less than a week after the Yemeni rebels launched a ballistic missile targeting Riyadh, which was intercepted by Saudi Arabia's air defenses. The Houthis have threatened Riyadh that they would carry out missile strikes on Saudi military and oil infrastructure, calling the missile launch "a new stage of resistance."

    Yemenis look at a building damaged during a police raid on a hideout of al-Qaida militants in Arhab region, north of Sanaa, Yemen. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Hani Mohammed
    How Saleh's Death, Trump's Jerusalem Move May Affect Yemen
    Saudi Arabia intercepted two ballistic missiles launched by the Houthis in November. The first missile was shot down on November 4 near the Riyadh international airport, while the second was intercepted on November 30 in the south of the country.

    Following the Houthis' missile launch targeting Riyadh, the Saudi-led coalition which has been fighting in the country since 2015 at the request of the country's internationally recognized leadership, imposed a temporary blockade on all Yemeni ports and airports in order to prevent the delivery of arms to the rebels, which has been already partially lifted.

    • Сomment

