Over 20 Foreigners Detained in Istanbul on Suspicion of Daesh Links - Reports

ANKARA (Sputnik) - The Istanbul police have arrested at least 22 foreign citizens on suspicion of being linked to Daesh during a counterterrorism operation, media reported Monday citing police sources.

The detainees allegedly fought on Daesh in Syria and Iraq, the Milliyet newspaper said, adding that the operation took place in two districts of Turkey’s capital, while digital devices proving the involvement of the detainees in terrorist activities were seized.

In recent years, Turkey has been hit by numerous terror acts, with both Kurdish and Islamist militant groups, such as Daesh, allegedly responsible for the atrocities. In response, the Turkish security forces hold counterterrorism operations on a regular basis in different parts of the country.

The most recent arrest took place last week, with the Turkish anti-terror squads conducting a series of raids in seven districts of Istanbul detaining 45 Daesh suspects, who were allegedly planning to carry out a terror attack.

Earlier this month, the administration of Istanbul's central Beyoglu district canceled New Year's celebrations on the central Taksim Square and touristic Istiklal Street due to a terrorist threat.