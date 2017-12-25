Register
25 December 2017
    In this May 18, 2017 photo, Syrians shop under a banner showing President Bashar Assad at the Hamadiyah market, in the Old City of Damascus, Syria.

    Syrian Minister Reveals What Price Manufacturing Sector Paid for War

    © AP Photo/ Hassan Ammar
    Middle East
    

    DAMASCUS (Sputnik) - Syria's manufacturing sector, private and state combined, has lost about 2.3 trillion of Syrian pounds ($4.5 billion) during the war, Syrian Industry Minister Ahmad Hamu told Sputnik.

    "As a result of this destruction and blockade, which targeted manufacturing enterprises, both state and private, the damages have reached 2.3 trillion of Syrian pounds," the minister said, adding that the damages at some of the enterprises were not reflected in this sum as they were hard to access.

    According to him, the state-owned companies lost about $1.7 billion during the civil war, which has been raging for six years, with government forces fighting against both Syrian opposition groups, who strive to overthrow President Bashar Assad, and numerous extremist and terrorist groups such as Daesh and Jabhat Fatah al-Sham (former al-Nusra Front), both banned in Russia.

    Significant Breakthrough

    Hamu has mentioned the significant success, the country managed to achieve amid victories of the Syrian army over the terrorists operating in the country.

    "A significant breakthrough in the industrial sector was marked in 2017… A total of 5,409 private plants were put into operation," Hamu said, adding that over 11,400 private plants are currently operating in the country, compared to 6,000 in the beginning of the year.

    Hamu noted that the government took a number of measures to support the private industrial sector and restore the infrastructure, with restoring state enterprises, manufacturing products on $340 million over the year, receiving $50 million of profit.

    Restoration Efforts

    The minister went on to say that Syria drew up a list of items necessary for the restoration of country’s industrial complex after the war.

    "The ministry confirms its interest in active cooperation with the Russian companies. Thus, the Syrian side has handed a list of supplies and equipment that the Syrian side would like to receive from the Russian side for the most affected enterprises," Hamu said.

    The official added that Damascus is in negotiations with the Russian Stroytransgaz and United Heavy Machinery Plants (OMZ) companies over the joint industrial projects, adding that the latter may also help other cement plants in Syria to launch production of polymers.

    "Negotiations are underway with Stroytransgaz company over cooperation mechanisms in the production of phosphate fertilizers for the company, as well as in the development of production lines for the state (Syrian) fertilizer company in Homs … There are also talks with the OMZ to build a new cement plant in the Sulaymaniyah area of Aleppo city with a capacity of three million tons per year," the minister underlined.

    According to the previous statements of Syrian Minister of Transport Ali Hamud, the devastating war brought serious destructions to the whole Syrian infrastructure, with the vital transport hubs, 50 automobile bridges, and 17 railway bridges were destroyed.

    The recent country's liberation from the terrorists has helped the specialists to start the restoration the destroyed infrastructure, with UN humanitarian activities underway.

    Anti-Terror Fight

    The Syrian government forces have further intensified their offensive against the terror groups within the last several months, which resulted in terrorist losing the majority of territory they had occupied since 2014.

    According to President Bashar Assad, the war on terrorism will be completed when the last terrorist in Syria is eliminated.

    Syria in facts and figures
    © Sputnik/
