Pope Supplicates for Two-State Solution in Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Pope Francis has addressed thousands of worshippers at the Vatican, gathered to listen to his fifth "Urbi et Orbi" (To the City and The World), the traditional Christmas message.

"We see Jesus in the children of the Middle East who continue to suffer because of growing tensions between Israelis and Palestinians," Pope Francis stated, praying for the peaceful coexistence of the two states.

"Let us pray that the will to resume dialogue may prevail between the parties and that a negotiated solution can finally be reached, one that would allow the peaceful coexistence of two states within mutually agreed and internationally recognized borders," he stated.

The pontiff's prayer, however, was dissed by Twitter, apparently, Israeli audience, who advised him to create a Palestinian state inside the Vatican.

Pope Francis's appeal was voiced in the wake of the recent tensions over the December 6 US move to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, which triggered condemnation of Muslim states and prompted mass outrage across the Arab world, with Hamas, the Palestinian Islamic fundamentalist organization, announcing the beginning of the third "intifada."

Responding to the issue, the UN General Assembly has adopted a resolution, rejecting Trump's decision the December 21, lambasted by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, claiming that Jerusalem "always was, always will be" the country's capital and noting that many countries supported the Jewish state.

Prior to the UNGA on the document, US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley had stated that the US, the largest contributor to the international body, would remember the voting day, with Trump threatening to withhold US aid to countries that voted in favor, but had been stopped short of warning that the country's contributions to the United Nations itself would also be at stake.